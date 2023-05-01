Tomah softball dominates Onalaska 22-0

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Houston and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tomah softball dominates Onalaska 22-0

  • 0
TOMAH.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah softball, fresh off their only loss so far this season, returned to form Monday with a home win over Onalaska 22-0.

The Timberwolves scored 18 runs in the 1st inning alone.

Madison Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to open the scoring.

Tomah scored several runs after via bases loaded walks. Players like Lilly Noth managed to get a couple RBIs along the way as well in the first frame.

The cherry on top was a grand slam by Olivia Wall, which made the game 18-0. Her sister, Anna Wall, also dominated from the circle by throwing a no hitter. The two are the daughters of Head Coach Dan Wall.

