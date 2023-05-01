Tomah softball dominates Onalaska 22-0

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah softball, fresh off their only loss so far this season, returned to form Monday with a home win over Onalaska 22-0.
The Timberwolves scored 18 runs in the 1st inning alone.
Madison Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to open the scoring.
Tomah scored several runs after via bases loaded walks. Players like Lilly Noth managed to get a couple RBIs along the way as well in the first frame.
The cherry on top was a grand slam by Olivia Wall, which made the game 18-0. Her sister, Anna Wall, also dominated from the circle by throwing a no hitter. The two are the daughters of Head Coach Dan Wall.