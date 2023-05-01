Tomah softball dominates Onalaska 22-0

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and it will continue to slowly fall this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into Riverside Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&