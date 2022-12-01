 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah/Sparta meets the Panthers on the ice

  • Updated
  • 0
West Salem Hockey
Billy Hatfield

After dropping the season opener, Tomah/Sparta has scored 12 goals in their last 2 wins. They hope to continue that scoring efficiency in the Panther Den.

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - After dropping the season opener, Tomah/Sparta has scored 12 goals in their last 2 wins. They hope to continue that scoring efficiency in the Panther Den.

The Panthers trailed 4-0 early in the 3rd period. Tyler Meyer looks to have a chance to light the lamp late, but goalie Jake Berry won't let go of the shutout that easily.

Tomah/Sparta's Parker Holloway knocks in a ricochet with just under 3 seconds left in the match.

The visitors extend their winning streak with the 5-0 victory.

Tomah/Sparta will have over a week to rest their legs before traveling to Waupon Friday, December 9 to face the Warriors. West Salem will face-off with La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday, December 6.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you