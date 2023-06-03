 Skip to main content
Tomah's Brown soars the finish to claim Div. 1 100m title

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Tomah's Elijah Brown capped off his track season in style, winning the Div. 1 100-meter title with a time of 10.77.

Brown won by one one-hundredth of a second.

He joins some elite company as one of the fastest high schoolers in the state.

"I just felt so thankful.  I worked really hard for it and glad to see it all paid off.

Honestly, I had a new teammate who pushed me a lot of the way, so my practices were a lot more intense and I just felt that that helped me a lot," Brown said after winning the title.

Later, Brown took third in the 200-meters.

Central's Bennett Fried took second in that same race.

