Tough schedule has West Salem ready for State

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Just days after the West Salem girls basketball team competed at the WIAA state tournament, the boys are set to do the same.
For the second straight season, the Panthers punched a ticket to Madison.
West Salem is a senior-dominated team. Plenty of Panthers have already played meaningful minutes in Madison.
After coming up just short of a state title last year, they loaded up the schedule with tough competition, but still bring a 27-1 record with them to the Kohl Center.
Add it all up, and the Panthers feel poised to take home the gold ball.
"I think being able to face some really tough opponents like Luther, Central, Onalaska, Verona, Park Center, all of it- it's helped us become a tougher team and be more fundamentally sound," said senior forward Brett McConkey.
"Every single one of those challenges they've met head on. Our lone loss to Park Center, it wasn't that we backed down, it wasn't that we didn't play well," said head coach Mark Wagner. "We saw a good team that day and we fought until the end. I think that game will end up being great preparation for us at the state tournament."
West Salem opens up the state tournament against Milwaukee Academy of Science at 1:30pm on Thursday, March 16.