Tucker 4-4 as Bangor shuts out Brookwood 9-0 in Regional Semis

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The top seeded Bangor Cardinals are headed to the regional finals following a 9-0 win over Brookwood.
Emma Fortier opened the scoring with an inside-the-park home run in the 3rd, bringing home Taylor Jacobson in the process. Nora Tucker had a pair of RBIs as well, going 4-4 at the plate in the process.
Senior pitcher Aliyah Langrehr gets the shutout, shrugging a scare in the 4th inning that resulted in a play at the plate after a line drive from center nearly brought in a run for the Falcons.
Bangor will host Luther on Thursday for the regional title.