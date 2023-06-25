 Skip to main content
Two Central teams place highly at national fishing championships

  • Updated
  • 0
central fish.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some of the best young anglers in the world happen to call the Coulee Region home.

The 14th Annual High School Fishing World Finals & National Championship wrapped up on Saturday with the overall winner being decided.

In the field of close to 400 teams, only 31 reached the championship round. That included two pairs of Central Riverhawks.

The pairs of Aiden Denzer and Mason Peters as well as Neil Kleinertz and Cole Fitzpatrick represented their alma mater in their hometown, with the latter duo finishing 2nd with a weight of 10 pounds 3 ounces between their three fish. Denzer and Peters finished 12th at 8 pounds 8 ounces.

central2.jpg

Having the home crowd behind them was a great feeing for the silver medalists.

“It means quite a bit," Kleinertz said. "It’s a big community. We like to see a lot of people in the city. It brings a lot of people in. It’s a good time.”

Competing on a grand stage is nothing new for the athletes who know the Mississippi River well.

“We do a couple of Ace tournaments," Peters said. "I’ve fished with him most of my life. This is the best we’ve ever done, probably. I guess it’s different than lakes because more current, fish are moving a lot more.”

FISH.jpg

The anglers have been all over the state and beyond, but feel that their backyard is an amazing place to cast their rods.

“It’s a pretty diverse fishery," Fitzpatrick said. "You can catch them a lot of ways. It’s pretty awesome. You can go up to Door County and catch a bunch of smallies, but here you can catch anything you want pretty much any different way. It’s special.”

They do make clear, however, that being the hometown clubs does not give them any benefit in the competition.

“It changes all day," Denzer said. "People say we are local and have a local advantage, but I don’t think it’s a thing because the water changes every single day. Fish move, everything. We are the same as them.”

FISH2.jpg

A total of seven teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota made the top 31 in the championship round. That includes the pair of Ben Kerska and Wyatt Becker of La Crescent-Hokah.

