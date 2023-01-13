Unbeaten Panthers meet the Hilltoppers on the hardwood

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Onalaska girls basketball team needs a win to get back to .500, but that is a tough challenge against the 12-0 West Salem squad.
The Panthers led by as much as 18 in the second half, before a late Hilltopper push dropped that lead to single digits. They would not be able to overcome the deficit, as West Salem stays unbeaten, winning it 50-41.
Megan Johnson led the Panthers with 13 points, as Anna McConkey added 11. Sidney Fillbach dropped 14 in the losing effort.
West Salem will remain home as they welcome Prairie du Chien for their next match-up, Tuesday, January 17. Onalaska will host Caledonia on the same night.