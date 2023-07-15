USTA-sanctioned tennis event this weekend at Green Island Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Tennis takes center court this weekend during the Green Island Summer Series Tournament this weekend in La Crosse.
The park is holding a United States Tennis Association sanctioned tournament for those ages 18 and under. The level six event gives competitors a minimum of two matches and a maximum of four.
Some athletes were out Saturday and feel grateful for having a competition so close to home rather than a major city, something they've experienced firsthand.
"Recently, I went to Chicago for a tennis tournament and camp," Viroqua's Ian Czap said. "That was rough because I had to drive so long, but now I can drive 30 minutes to go to an event that's very near. I played two sports in high school. Basketball and football. I decided that I was bored so I decided to play tennis. Now it's my favorite sport and my number one sport."