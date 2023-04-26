UW-L alum Bill Schroeder on being drafted by Packers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UW-L alum Bill Schroeder on being drafted by Packers

  • 0
BILL SCHROEDER1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ahead of Thursday's opening round of the NFL draft, here's a look back on the last UW-La Crosse player to be selected.

Wide receiver Bill Schroeder was taken by Green Bay in 1994. News 19 caught up to him recently to hear what the experience was like almost 30 years ago.

BILL SCHROEDER2.jpg

He said as a small school prospect, adjusting to the speed of the pro game and being just one of the guys as opposed to a focal point took some getting used to.

Schroeder had to wait until the 6th round to hear his name, receiving a call from Washington along the way.

Ultimately, it was Green Bay who chose to draft him and he was excited to stay close to home.

BILL SCHROEDER3.jpg

"I didn't want to be drafted by anybody else," Schroeder said. "This is my home state. This is where I wanted to stay. This is where I wanted to be. It couldn't have been a better dream. When I got drafted, I called my family and told them. It was easy. If I would had to go to some other place and call to tell them I'm leaving, it wouldn't have been too much fun."

Schroeder was on the Packers during the 1996 championship season.

