UW-L alum Bill Schroeder on being drafted by Packers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ahead of Thursday's opening round of the NFL draft, here's a look back on the last UW-La Crosse player to be selected.
Wide receiver Bill Schroeder was taken by Green Bay in 1994. News 19 caught up to him recently to hear what the experience was like almost 30 years ago.
He said as a small school prospect, adjusting to the speed of the pro game and being just one of the guys as opposed to a focal point took some getting used to.
Schroeder had to wait until the 6th round to hear his name, receiving a call from Washington along the way.
Ultimately, it was Green Bay who chose to draft him and he was excited to stay close to home.
"I didn't want to be drafted by anybody else," Schroeder said. "This is my home state. This is where I wanted to stay. This is where I wanted to be. It couldn't have been a better dream. When I got drafted, I called my family and told them. It was easy. If I would had to go to some other place and call to tell them I'm leaving, it wouldn't have been too much fun."
Schroeder was on the Packers during the 1996 championship season.