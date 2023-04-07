UW-L Baseball: Eagles look to continue winning ways hosting #20 Pointers

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Having won 13 of their last 14 contests, the Eagles hope to keep up the momentum hosting nationally ranked UW-Stevens Point.
The Pointers were able to strike first. A 2-run home run in the top of the third made it 2-0, UW-L answered back with an unearned run in the bottom of the frame.
UW-Stevens Point grew their lead with 3 runs in the 4th, but UW-L matched that in the bottom half and its 5-4 Pointers after 4.
That score would stay until the 8th, when Anthony Vivian tied it up with a solo shot. The Eagles added another off an error and claim the 6-5 victory.
Notable Eagles - Jack Olver: 2-4, 2 RBI; Anthony Vivian: 1-4, HR, 2 K; Tucker Bouche: 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 3 K, 0 BB