...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UW-L Baseball: Eagles look to continue winning ways hosting #20 Pointers

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-L Baseball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Having won 13 of their last 14 contests, the Eagles hope to keep up the momentum hosting nationally ranked UW-Stevens Point.

The Pointers were able to strike first. A 2-run home run in the top of the third made it 2-0, UW-L answered back with an unearned run in the bottom of the frame.

UW-Stevens Point grew their lead with 3 runs in the 4th, but UW-L matched that in the bottom half and its 5-4 Pointers after 4.

That score would stay until the 8th, when Anthony Vivian tied it up with a solo shot. The Eagles added another off an error and claim the 6-5 victory.

Notable Eagles - Jack Olver: 2-4, 2 RBI; Anthony Vivian: 1-4, HR, 2 K; Tucker Bouche: 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 3 K, 0 BB

