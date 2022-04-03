UW-L baseball gets revenge on UW-Plateville, sweeps doubleheader for series split

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After UW-Platteville ended their six-game winning streak on Saturday, UW-L got a little bit of payback on Sunday in taking a twin bill from the Pioneers, 15-4 and 11-9.
It was an offensive outburst for the Eagles in the first game. They belted four homers. Mac Born had two of those long balls-- he finished a perfect 4-4 at the dish.
UW-L started out slow in the second game. In the top of the 5th, the Pioneers were already up 5-2 when Slate Higa smacked a 2-run single to push the lead to five.
But the Eagles battled back. In the 6th, they scored four runs. Connor Roesler, Jack Olver, and Jack Kelly all brought teammates across the plate.
UW-L plated five more in the 7th in the comeback win.
The Eagles will next play UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, April 9th.