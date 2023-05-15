UW-L baseball gets some home cooking; will host Regional

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse baseball team will get experience the comforts of home this week.
The WIAC tournament champs will host a four-team regional starting Friday afternoon at Copeland Park.
The top-seeded Eagles will take on Bethany Lutheran at 11 AM Friday morning.
Joining them in the regional are Buena Vista and Bethel.
Games will continue Saturday and Sunday, all at Copeland Park.
It's a double elimination tournament.
The Eagles are ranked 15th in the nation.
This will be their seventh trip to the national tournament.