UW-L baseball headed to the D-III College World Series

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse baseball team will play for a national championship after winning a best-of-three series against Stevens Point Saturday.
After winning game one on Friday, the Eagles lost game two 24-20 and then won the deciding contest 16-10.
The team was down 19-2 in the first game but managed to take the lead in the 8th. The Pointers would score five in the 9th to force a game three.
UW-L opened that up with 7 runs in the 1st inning. That included a grand slam by Anthony Vivian.
The team is at a loss for words after everything they experienced during those games.
"I don't think that I've seen a day of baseball like this ever in my lifetime.," Head Coach Chris Schwarz said. "Especially in my days of coaching. That first game, I think everybody was kind of thinking the same thing. Let's collect outs. Obviously we're going to keep fighting. I've never seen a comeback like that."
"It was electric," infielder George Seaman said. "After a few home runs hit by everybody, the dugouts get roared up. I feel like the dugouts after the first game, after a few home runs in the second game, the dugout just got louder."
"After the first game, we lost," outfielder Jordan Williams said. "Whatever. Move on. Regroup. Just be resilient like coach said. That all. Came out. We're going to go win. Punch them in the face."
The D-III College World Series begins Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The program's best finish there was as runner ups in 2015.