 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-L baseball headed to the D-III College World Series

  • Updated
  • 0
UWL BASE.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse baseball team will play for a national championship after winning a best-of-three series against Stevens Point Saturday.

After winning game one on Friday, the Eagles lost game two 24-20 and then won the deciding contest 16-10.

The team was down 19-2 in the first game but managed to take the lead in the 8th. The Pointers would score five in the 9th to force a game three.

UW-L opened that up with 7 runs in the 1st inning. That included a grand slam by Anthony Vivian.

The team is at a loss for words after everything they experienced during those games.

"I don't think that I've seen a day of baseball like this ever in my lifetime.," Head Coach Chris Schwarz said. "Especially in my days of coaching. That first game, I think everybody was kind of thinking the same thing. Let's collect outs. Obviously we're going to keep fighting. I've never seen a comeback like that."

"It was electric," infielder George Seaman said. "After a few home runs hit by everybody, the dugouts get roared up. I feel like the dugouts after the first game, after a few home runs in the second game, the dugout just got louder."

"After the first game, we lost," outfielder Jordan Williams said. "Whatever. Move on. Regroup. Just be resilient like coach said. That all. Came out. We're going to go win. Punch them in the face."

The D-III College World Series begins Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The program's best finish there was as runner ups in 2015.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you