UW-L baseball ready for this week's WIAC tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 28-9 regular season earned UW-La Crosse baseball the two seed as they prepare for the WIAC tournament this weekend.
The games will be played at Stevens Point, which won the regular season title over UW-L by a single game.
The players are confident and like their chances despite Head Coach Chris Schwarz saying they have a lot on their plates.
"This is finals week, so we're getting through as much as we can with as many guys as we can," Schwarz said. "A lot of them are taking tests and stressing about some of that kind of stuff. Being healthy, being rested and being as sharp as we possibly can going into the conference tournament is probably key. Well rested and healthy both mentally and physically."
"It was pretty similar to the rest of my career where we're always consistently at the top of the conference and always competing for championships," senior catcher Ty Hamilton said. "I think we're going to Stevens Point expecting to win and anything less will be a disappointment for us. We're going there to win a championship."
The double elimination tournament begins for the Eagles Thursday at 3 p.m. against UW-Whitewater. In the lone series against the squads, UW-L swept the Warhawks 4-0 on the road. Schwarz added that series was the turning point in the regular season for them.
That game follows Stevens Point's matchup with UW-Oshkosh.
UW-L softball is also participating in the WIAC tournament. Their first game is Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Whitewater against UW-Eau Claire. UW-Platteville and Stevens Point round out the field.