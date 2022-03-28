UW-L baseball team pushes winning streak to five, sweeps Finlandia

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After a big win in their home opener yesterday, it was a busy day once again for the UW-La Crosse baseball team.
Because cold weather postponed games over the weekend, a tripleheader was needed on Monday to complete a four-game set against Finlandia.
In the first game, the Eagles rode a strong start from Alex Mach to a 4-2 win over the Lions. Designated hitter Zach Carney launched his first home run of the year in the victory.
The Eagles kept rolling in the second game. They put up five runs in both the second and fourth innings, and eight runs in the sixth inning, on the way to a 18-0 win. Sophomore starting pitcher Alex Redman collected eight punch-outs in his six scoreless innings of work. Logan Pye, Anthony Vivian, and Ty Hamilton all went yard for the Eagle offense.
UW-L was able to finish off the sweep in the third game, winning 6-3 over the Lions. Vivian hit a solo shot, his second home run of the day, and Caleb Matl struck out eight of the nine batters he faced for a three-inning save.
The Eagles are now 8-4 on the year, and 4-0 in WIAC play. They will play a doubleheader at home against Saint Mary's University on Tuesday.