UW-L baseball team splits doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh

George Seaman and Mac Born had RBIs, but UW-L dropped Game 2 to the Titans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-L's baseball team has caught fire over the past week, as they entered play Sunday on a six-game winning streak. They were trying to push it to eight straight with a doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh. 

UW-L fell behind early in Game 1, but mounted an epic comeback to win 13-10. 

In the night cap, it was the Eagles with the fast start. Mac Born hit a sacrifice fly in the 1st inning, and George Seaman followed with an RBI single in the 4th. 

But in the 5th, Titans catcher Jake Andersen belted a game-tying 2-run homer. 

They'd tack on two more, and stop the Eagles winning streak at seven, by winning 4-2. 

