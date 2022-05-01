UW-L baseball team splits doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- UW-L's baseball team has caught fire over the past week, as they entered play Sunday on a six-game winning streak. They were trying to push it to eight straight with a doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh.
UW-L fell behind early in Game 1, but mounted an epic comeback to win 13-10.
In the night cap, it was the Eagles with the fast start. Mac Born hit a sacrifice fly in the 1st inning, and George Seaman followed with an RBI single in the 4th.
But in the 5th, Titans catcher Jake Andersen belted a game-tying 2-run homer.
They'd tack on two more, and stop the Eagles winning streak at seven, by winning 4-2.