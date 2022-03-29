 Skip to main content
UW-L baseball team stays hot, wins 6-1 over St. Mary's

UW-L 6-game winning streak

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-The UW-La Crosse men's baseball team ran their winning streak to six Monday afternoon, winning 6-1 over St. Mary's at Copeland Park. 

The Eagles did most of their damage in the second inning. UW-L turned three hits, a walk, and a Cardinals error into a four-run frame. The big blow was a 2-run double by sophomore Logan Pye. 

It was a strong start on the mound for righthander Jacob Bryant. He pitched six scoreless innings, striking out 7 while allowing just 4 hits. 

UW-L is now 9-4 on the season. Next up for the team is a four-game set at home against University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Eagles will matchup with the Pioneers for doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. 

