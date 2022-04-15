 Skip to main content
UW-L baseball teams drops WIAC contests against UW-Whitewater

UW-L falls to tough UW-Whitewater team

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The UW-La Crosse baseball team started the day in 4th place in the WIAC standings, but they had a chance to move up Friday afternoon with the 3rd place UW-Whitewater squad in town for a four-game set. 

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Warhawks belted three home runs, powering their way to a 9-4 win. 

Jonathan Wizner was the star for the Eagles, bringing in all 4 runs on a sac fly and a three-run homer. 

The Warhawks also pulled away in the second game, winning 7-3 over UW-L. 

The two teams return to Copeland Park on Saturday to finish the series. 

