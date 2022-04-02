UW-L baseball winning streak stops at 6 as Eagles drop twin bill to UW-Platteville

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The UW-La Crosse baseball team had been flying high in conference play entering Saturday, but lost both games of a doubleheader to UW-Plateville, 7-4 and 7-6. The losses snapped a six-game winning streak for the Eagles.
Coming into game one, UW-L had a perfect 5-0 record at Copeland Park. But the Pioneer's offense got going in the top of the 2nd. Outfielder Jonathan Kelso belted a two-run triple, which was followed shortly thereafter by a long ball by Wyatt Molitor. Platteville put up a five-spot in the inning.
Eagles pitcher Chris Seveska threw six scoreless innings in relief to keep UW-L within striking distance, but the offense only scored two runs after the first inning in the 7-4 loss.
In game two, an Anthony Vivian home run in the second inning put the Eagles out to an early lead.
They stayed ahead until the 7th inning, when the Pioneers scored 3 runs to go up 7-5.
Mac Born left the yard for the Eagles in the bottom of the 8th, but UW-L still lost 7-6.
The series will finish up tomorrow, with another doubleheader at Copeland Park.