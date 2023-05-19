UW-L baseball wins Regional opener 10-0 over Bethany Lutheran

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An undefeated postseason continued into Division III Regional play for the Eagles as they took down Bethany Lutheran 10-0 at Copeland Park.
It didn't take long for the hosting club to strike. Jack Olver knocked a home run in the 1st to make it 2-0 before the team suffered an out.
In the 2nd, Jordan Williams stole second base. His attempt to steal third was easy when the throw ended up deep in left field. He was able to score without any issue.
At the plate in the 3rd, Williams hit an infield grounder with the bases loaded that the Vikings couldn't handle. That scored another to make it 4-0. They would end up scoring six more runs in the 7th inning.
On the mound, Isaiah Katz chose a good time to dominate. He went seven innings while only giving up three hits. He finished with 12 strikeouts, including the entire side in the 4th inning.
Now the team looks forward to their next game in the winner's bracket.
"Having game one is huge," Head Coach Chris Schwarz said. "I'm really proud for coming out with energy. I said to set the tone earlier. That's really what I feel like we did for how we're going to play this whole tournament. I feel comfortable going into tomorrow that we're going to have the energy and passion to go out and win another ball game."
"I think our mindset stays the same," Olver said. "Staying on us and knowing that if we play our baseball that we're capable of playing, I don't think that we're going to have any issues coming our way, but we got to come out ready to play."
"We got a really deep pitching staff," Katz said. "We can trust anyone we can put out there. I think we're really set to go for the rest of this weekend. We have a lot of trust in everybody in the bullpen and our starters. We're looking strong for the rest of the weekend for sure."
The club is back in action against Bethel University Saturday at Copeland Park. The game begins at 2:30 p.m.