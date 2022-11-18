UW-L battle-tested heading into playoff showdown at Wartburg

La Crosse, Wis, (WXOW) Some big postseason honors dropping for UW-La Crosse ahead of Saturday's playoff showdown at Wartburg.
Matt Janus was named the WIAC Coach of the Year.
Running back Joey Stutzman was named the conference's offensive player of the year.
Eagles will face a 10-0 Wartburg squad that is quite stingy on defense.
They're giving up just 6 points a game.
Meanwhile, UW-L is averaging 37.
The Eagles just finished a stretch of three straight games where they beat three ranked opponents in a row to close out the regular season.
So, they feel battle tested.
"Our offensive line has played against a really strong front four the last three games. There were times when the other front four got them. What I love about that group is that they're constantly pushing themselves. They're constantly challenging themselves. When things go wrong, they're diagnosing everything. So, it's a group that wants to be great," Janus said.
"I think going against the teams we've played lately has really gotten us prepared because they've all been ranked opponents and just getting us ready to go against good competition the whole time," said linebacker Ryan Daines.
UW-L and Wartburg kickoff at noon in Waverly in the first roundof the NCAA Div. III Championships