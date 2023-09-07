UW-L, Central HS to honor Coach "A" this weekend

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It'll be a special day on the UW-La Crosse campus Saturday
UW-L will honor longtime assistant football coach Mike Anderson at this Saturday's game.
Anderson is beginning his 50th season coaching football.
He's spent the last 29 at UW-L.
Anderson also coached at Central High School from 1981 to 1994.
Coach "A" began his coaching career at Menomonie High School in 1973.
"Did I think I'd last 29 years at UW-L? No. But it's just been a tremendous ride. The kids. Its fun being around their spirit, their enthusiasm, their energy. Then being around a staff with these guys. Coach Janus, Coach McGuire, Coach McGlenn, Coach Collicott and all these guys, Coach Zweifel. They just keep you going all the time and it's real refreshing," Anderson told WXOW 19.
Central High School will also honor Anderson at their home game Friday night against Onalaska.