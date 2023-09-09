UW-L drops home opener to Hardin-Simmons 28-21

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The home opener for the UW-La Crosse football team was spoiled as the 11th ranked Eagles fell to 6th ranked Hardin-Simmons 28-21 on Saturday.
The Eagles were clicking early on offensively. Starting with possession, they got on the board after a Keyser Helterbrand pass hit Jack Studer inside the red zone.
UW-L forced a punt, but the Cowboys forced a fumble on the return. That turned into a Noah Garcia touchdown run from inside the ten.
On their next drive, Helterbrand hit Studer again. The senior fought through a defensive hold to break for the end zone for his second score of the day. It was the first play of that possession and it went for a 75 yard touchdown.
Helterbrand would finish with 196 passing yards with 89 of them going to Studer.
The Cowboys tied it up again on their next drive to make it 14-14 entering the 2nd quarter.
The only score before half at that point was a Helterbrand run from five yards out. He would finish with a team high 107 rushing yards.
Starting with the ball in the 2nd half, Hardin-Simmons would only need two plays and 39 seconds to tie it up. Garcia scored after a 56 yard run.
The final score of the game came ten minutes later when Colton Marshall got his second touchdown for the Cowboys. La Crosse had no answer after that in a game that had some major turning points.
"They get the ball at half," Head Coach Matt Janus said. "You hope you can get a stop and get the ball back to your offense. They score in two plays. The back end of the athletes that we saw were phenomenal football players. We did a poor job. We started getting nervous about our tackling. Our form started to go. We put our eyes down. We stopped going for the football Started worrying about that stuff. It kind of caught up to us, but I thought we settled down in the 4th quarter defensively. Able to change up a bit of the fronts. Moving our guys around to kind of slow them down."
"Football is a game of momentum," linebacker Ryan Daines said. "We had it in the first half. It was kind of back and forth the whole time. They took it from us. We ended up going back and forth again in the second half with momentum. At the end of the day, they made one more play than we did."
The Eagles fall to 1-1 and head to Northern Michigan next week. The Wildcats are a Division II program that have won 16 games in the last six seasons.