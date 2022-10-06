UW-L eager to move on from Whitewater loss

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) One thing about the WIAC, you have to put big wins and tough losses behind you in a hurry because there's always another tough challenge next.
Such is the case for the UW-La Crosse.
UW-L coming off that heartbreaking 34-31 loss at home to Whitewater last Saturday.
It's a game they naturally invested a lot of emotion.
But UW-Stout is off to a 3-1 start and averaging 41 points a game.
UW-L has an experienced roster which will help when it comes to moving on from tough losses.
"It helps a lot. It keeps us focused. We know what our end goal is. Having a bunch of veteran leaders helps keep the team focused and working on the next week," said quarterback Keyser Helterbrand.
"We still want to think about it, how it made us feel. I think it will help us be more locked in for this week. I think our guys are just ready for this week. We still think we're national tityle contenders. We want to be there. We want to be in the biggest games. That was one of them," said defensive end Josh Dorschner.
La Crosse and Stout kickoff at 1 PM Saturday in Menomonie.