UW-L falls short to Wartburg, 14-6, in first round of NCAA D3 Tournament

WAVERLY, Iowa (WXOW)- The UW-L football team fell victim to poor weather conditions and turnovers on Saturday afternoon, losing to Wartburg 14-6 in their opening game of the NCAA Division 3 tournament.
The Eagles gave the ball away three times in what was a cold and blustery game, twice on interceptions by Cade Garcia and once on a fumble by Jack Studer.
Both teams struggled to put points on the board. The Knights capitalized on one of the takeaways to score in the first quarter, and then broke off a big run from Hunter Clasen early in the 2nd half. All UW-L could manage was a 2nd quarter touchdown from Garcia to Studer.
The Eagles end their season with a 9-2 record.