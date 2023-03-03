UW-L Football announces 2023 schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Football team releases its schedule for the 2023 season.
A Thursday night game on the road in Madison, South Dakota starts the season for the Eagles as they take on Dakota State University on August 31. They've beaten them in the previous two seasons.
The first home game is the following weekend, September 9, when they face Hardin-Simmons University from Texas.
It's back on the road to Marquette, Michigan the next weekend to take on Northern Michigan University.
The WIAC season starts on September 30 against UW-Stout at home.
The Eagles then play UW-Whitewater on the road on October 7, followed by UW-Platteville October 14.
The team returns home to Roger Harring Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium for two home games-October 21 against UW-Oshkosh and October 28 versus UW-Eau Claire.
The season concludes with two away games on November 4 at River Falls and the regular season closer against UW-Stevens Point.
The Eagles come into the season off of a 9-2 record in 2022. They ended their year with a 14-6 loss to Wartburg College in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.