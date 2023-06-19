 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 11 PM
TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11 PM
CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland, and Vernon.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level. The best
chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index will occur across
south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these areas, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while everyone should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in the advisory area, the
sensitive groups described above should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UW-L football coach talks 2023 recruiting class

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another year, another wave of recruits for Head Coach Matt Janus and UW-La Crosse football.

The team graduated around 20 seniors last year, and filling those roles is a year-round affair. The coaching staff has been working to get their 2023 recruiting class set.

The majority of the roster comes from schools in Wisconsin and bordering states, and Janus feels they have found the talent that will cause the club to take a step forward.

"We're bringing in a class here that is going to fit with the values we have here with the UW-La Crosse football team," Janus said. "Also fit the experience, fit the culture of our football program. Really impressed by the level of skill position that we're bringing in from receiver to running back. Really excited about our defensive line and the defensive backfield and linebacking class. Really the defensive class as a whole. Really feel like it fits what our program is. Fits schematically. The guys that we're bringing in fit this place. They fit our university. Not just our football program, but our university and the city of La Crosse as well."

The team had close to 40 freshmen in 2022, including two from Central and one from Aquinas. Logan's Scott Grossbach will join the team this season.

