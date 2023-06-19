UW-L football coach talks 2023 recruiting class

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another year, another wave of recruits for Head Coach Matt Janus and UW-La Crosse football.
The team graduated around 20 seniors last year, and filling those roles is a year-round affair. The coaching staff has been working to get their 2023 recruiting class set.
The majority of the roster comes from schools in Wisconsin and bordering states, and Janus feels they have found the talent that will cause the club to take a step forward.
"We're bringing in a class here that is going to fit with the values we have here with the UW-La Crosse football team," Janus said. "Also fit the experience, fit the culture of our football program. Really impressed by the level of skill position that we're bringing in from receiver to running back. Really excited about our defensive line and the defensive backfield and linebacking class. Really the defensive class as a whole. Really feel like it fits what our program is. Fits schematically. The guys that we're bringing in fit this place. They fit our university. Not just our football program, but our university and the city of La Crosse as well."
The team had close to 40 freshmen in 2022, including two from Central and one from Aquinas. Logan's Scott Grossbach will join the team this season.