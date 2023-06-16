 Skip to main content
UW-L football coaches host prospect camp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Eagle football players are off for the summer, but the coaches are hard at work hosting youth and prospect camps all week long at Roger Harring Stadium.

Around 100 players were in attendance Friday afternoon getting tips from UW-L's coaches on things such as throwing to blocking techniques.

Head Coach Matt Janus says these events benefit his program.

"I think it's been a huge part," Janus said. "From the recruiting piece to help continue to grow the game of football. Throughout our area, throughout the state of Wisconsin, throughout Illinois, throughout the state of Minnesota as well. Just getting guys in and showing them our different techniques. Position specific individual drills to all sorts of football fundamentals. It's just great to be back out again coaching football on the field."

The camps were open to all students.

