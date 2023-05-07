UW-L football continues spring football

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse football team remains hard at work during the offseason as their spring football practices continue.
Sunday saw the team wearing full pads on the field at Roger Harring Stadium, one of only a few times the team will wear full gear due to NCAA regulations.
The team hopes to take the extra step towards becoming a top-5 program in Division III after a year that saw the Eagles fall in the first round of the playoffs and finish with a 9-2 record.
Head Coach Matt Janus says he likes what he's seen out of his guys so far.
"It's been really good," Janus said. I don't know if we compare them on a year to year basis. We compare them on what our team needs. What we need to grow on. What we need to develop with. Who we need to get reps with. We've really put an emphasis and really coaching the heck out of practice. How do we want to look. How does the team want to look. How does individual supposed to look. We put a huge emphasis on that so that that reflects on Saturday afternoons in the fall."