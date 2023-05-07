 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Pettibone Campground and RV Park is
flooded. Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres
development is impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs
in other areas near the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 12.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.0 feet on 04/06/1976.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UW-L football continues spring football

  • Updated
  • 0
uwl1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse football team remains hard at work during the offseason as their spring football practices continue.

Sunday saw the team wearing full pads on the field at Roger Harring Stadium, one of only a few times the team will wear full gear due to NCAA regulations.

The team hopes to take the extra step towards becoming a top-5 program in Division III after a year that saw the Eagles fall in the first round of the playoffs and finish with a 9-2 record.

uwl2.jpg

Head Coach Matt Janus says he likes what he's seen out of his guys so far.

"It's been really good," Janus said. I don't know if we compare them on a year to year basis. We compare them on what our team needs. What we need to grow on. What we need to develop with. Who we need to get reps with. We've really put an emphasis and really coaching the heck out of practice. How do we want to look. How does the team want to look. How does individual supposed to look. We put a huge emphasis on that so that that reflects on Saturday afternoons in the fall."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you