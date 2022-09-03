UW-L Football: Eagles open season against Dakota State

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After making the playoffs last season for the first time in 16 years, the Eagles have their sights set even higher this year. D3football.com has UW-L ranked 12th in the preseason Top 25.
For the second year in a row, the Eagles open their season against the Trojans of Dakota State University. The Eagles won last year's match 42-21.
After a slow first quarter offensively, the Eagles came out swinging in the 2nd. Using their 2 quarterback system just as intended, Keyser Helterbrand gets them down the field with his legs, just for Cade Garcia to toss it to Cameron Sorenson in the endzone a few plays later. The Eagles lead 7-0.
A quick 4 and out by the defense leaves Garcia in great field position. He finds Tyler Stubbendick in the back of the endzone on the first play of the drive. The lead grows to 14.
The defense wanted to get in on the scoring, too. Just 2 plays into the Trojan drive, Charlie Kramer picks the ball and takes it to the house for the pick 6. UW-L puts on 21 points in less than 2:30.
The offensive onslaught continued in the quarter. Jack Studer catches a pair of touchdowns, one by each of the quarterbacks. The Eagles lead it 35-0 at halftime.
Sorenson would catch another TD pass from Garcia in the 3rd quarter, but the Trojans would end the shutout in the 4th.
UW-L opens the season with a decisive 42-7 victory.
We caught up with Head Coach Matt Janus to discuss his team's Week 1 performance: "You had some first game jitters early on, where we had some butterflies. We just had to get through that, get through that first quarter, then we were able to adjust. I think as we got into the second quarter, early parts of the 3rd, we saw some Eagle football and what this team is capable of."
During the game, Ryan Beirne would connect on all 6 extra point attempts giving him 126 career makes, a new school record.
The Eagles will play their next game September 10 in Dubuque, IA. They return to Roger Harring Stadium October 1 as they host UW-Whitewater.
Notable Eagles-
Cade Garcia: 11-14, 189 yds, 4 TD; Keyser Helterbrand: 7-12, 121 yds, TD, INT, 7 rush (32 yds); Joey Stutzman: 16 rush (100 yds), 1 rec (19 yds); Jack Studer: 3 rec (129 yds), 2 TD