UW-L football fired up for Top 10 matchup against UW-Whitewater

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- It's been a banner start to the year for UW-L. The latest poll from d3football.com has the 3-0 Eagles flying high, ranked at #9 in the country.
But now comes the gauntlet that is conference play, starting with perennial power, and #3 ranked, UW-Whitewater.
"They're a really good football team coming in here on Saturday, we know that," said UW-L head coach Matt Janus. "They played a tremendous non-conference schedule, they played probably the best teams the country has to offer. So we know we're going to get a battle-tested team that's going to play a really physical brand of football on both sides."
The Eagles haven't beaten the Warhawks since 2004, but there have been a number of close calls. Three one-score games in the past four matchups, including last season, when a UW-L comeback bid fell just short in a 13-7 loss.
"It gets frustrating... this is my last chance to do it, so it's a big deal, you know? It matters a lot," said senior running back Joey Stutzman.
"Slightly disappointing, because we felt like we were talented enough as a team to get the job done," said senior defensive back Elijah Alt.
The Eagles feel they're ready for a marquee win, but it won't be easy. UW-Whitewater has an explosive passing attack, led by none other than former UW-L star Evan Lewandowski.
His presence on the opposing sideline should turn the Eagles intensity up a notch.
"There's extra motivation for sure. He didn't want to be a part of it, and we're still here and we're working for it," said Stutzman.
"He was here at one point, so us DB's, we're pretty eager to go make a play on him, and just as a defense as a whole, keep the pressure on him, make him move, and make plays," said Alt.