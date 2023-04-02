UW-L football holds first spring practice

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 745 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From Monday morning to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 04/23/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&