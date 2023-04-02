UW-L football holds first spring practice

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A chilly morning made for perfect football weather at Roger Harring Stadium as the UW-La Crosse football team suited up for their first spring practice on Sunday.
The team took part in position drills and ran plays as the offense, defense and special teams got some reps in.
The team is coming off back-to-back nine win seasons, including a share of the WIAC title in 2022.
Head Coach Matt Janus says that there aren't a lot of position battles going on, but quarterback could be interesting. Keyser Helterbrand injured his knee last year, but things are looking positive.
"Keyser's knee is coming along really well," Janus said. "A credit to him. I've watched that guy and obviously you see him. He sends you videos of his PT and stuff. There's a guy who's really busted his butt to get ready for week one. And he's going to be ready."
Seniors on the team added that they looked forward to putting their helmets back on after a winter of limited team activities.
"You definitely miss it," defensive lineman Jack Kelly said. "It's tough, especially in Wisconsin. It's always dark outside and snowy. It's kind of hard to think about when are we ever going to get back outside. But it's good to get back out here for sure."
"These last few seasons, we've been really good," left tackle Noah Coleman said. "Done some good stuff. But it's time to be great. It's not just about working out here. It's about doing the extra stuff. Getting enough sleep. Taking that rest and going to the trainers when you have an issue."
"Our expectation is to improve on what we've been doing and keep getting better," linebacker Ryan Daines said. "Last year, we only shared the conference. We want to win the whole thing now. It's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication to do that, but we had to make some sacrifices and keep pushing to get better."
The team will also travel to Italy next month. While overseas, they will practice and hold some scrimmages. More than 80 players and most coaches will make the trip, according to Janus.