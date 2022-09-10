UW-L football improves to 2-0 with big win over Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (WXOW)- Cade Garcia tossed two touchdowns through the air, fellow quarterback Keyser Helterbrand added one on the ground, and the Eagles defense went without allowing a single touchdown as UW-L routed the University of Dubuque 30-3 on Saturday evening.
It was another slow start for the Eagles, as they were held scoreless in the first quarter. But with the Spartans leading 3-0 in the 2nd, the UW-L offense caught fire.
Running back Joey Stutzman started the scoring with a long touchdown run, before Garcia hooked up with Tyler Stubbendick on a score. Helterbrand made it 20 unanswered points when he found the end zone.
UW-L improves to 2-0, while Dubuque falls to 0-2.