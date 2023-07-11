UW-L football reflects on trip to Italy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A once-in-a-lifetime experience came to reality after the spring semester for the UW-La Crosse football team.
Back in May, the club went wheels up to Italy. They made stops in Florence, Rome and visited major tourist attractions like the Coliseum and Vatican City.
Head Coach Matt Janus made the trip happen despite all the moving pieces involved.
“We had a travel party of around 140 across the pond here," Janus said. "It was just an awesome experience. For one, we had guys on our team that maybe have never been on an airplane. We have guys on our team that have never been to a foreign country. Just to have that kind of experience with them was really cool.”
The players are not likely to forget what they saw anytime soon.
“It was a really crazy experience over there," linebacker Ryan Daines said. "It was a lot different. Kind of a different world almost. All the buildings, everything like that, just completely different. It was one of the coolest experiences I’ve had and getting to do it with this team and this group of guys was something that I’ll definitely never forget. Definitely got a lot of really good memories from it.”
However, the trip was also business for the Eagles.
The team had two scrimmages against semi-pro clubs as well as a joint practice with Guelfi Firenze, the reigning champs of Italy's highest level of competition. The players often have regular jobs and play American football on the side.
“One of the big differences was they have divisions sort of like the Premier League in soccer if you’re familiar," tackle Noah Coleman said. "Stuff like that. A lot of these guys that are playing semi-pro are still working 9-5 and doing stuff like that.”
After each meeting with an Italian club, UW-L had a picnic alongside them. Their love of the food there rivals what they can have in the Coulee Region.
“I mean, I still like Olive Garden," Daines said. "But if I could choose one pasta, it would definitely be the pasta in Italy.”
The NCAA only gives teams ten spring practices, but UW-L was given and exception so they could have a total 20. Those include some of the matchups on the other side of the world.