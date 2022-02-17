UW-L Football releases 2022 schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse Eagles begin their 2022 football season with a home game the first week in September against the team they faced in their first game last year.
The team released their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.
The Eagles face Dakota State in a late afternoon game at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
In 2021, the two teams played in Madison, South Dakota where UW-L dominated with a 42-21 victory.
Following that game, the Eagles head out on the road to Iowa and Michigan for two more non-conference games against the University of Dubuque on September 10 and against Wayne State University in Detroit on September 17.
They return back to La Crosse to begin their WIAC conference season on October 1 facing UW-Whitewater. That's also designated as Family Weekend/Wall of Fame Day.
The Eagles finish their regular season with two home games on November 5 and November 12 with games against UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville. The UW-Platteville game also marks Veterans Day and Seniors Day.
Here's the full list of games for UW-La Crosse Football for 2022:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|9/3
|Dakota State University
|La Crosse
|4 p.m.
|9/10
|University of Dubuque
|Dubuque, Iowa
|1 p.m.
|9/17
|Wayne State University
|Detroit, Mich.
|5 p.m. (CT)
|10/1
|UW-Whitewater
|La Crosse
|1 p.m.
|10/8
|UW-Stout
|Menomonie
|1 p.m.
|10/15
|UW-Eau Claire
|Eau Claire
|11:30 a.m.
|10/22
|UW-Stevens Point
|La Crosse
|1 p.m.
|10/29
|UW-Oshkosh
|Oshkosh
|1 p.m.
|11/5
|UW-River Falls
|La Crosse
|1 p.m.
|11/12
|UW-Platteville
|La Crosse
|1 p.m.