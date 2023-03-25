UW-L gymnastics takes home silver at NCGA Championships

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Rachel Chesley earned a 9.8 on the uneven bars, taking home the individual national title and helping the Eagles to a runner-up finish as a team on Saturday.
The National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championships were held at McCown Gymnasium at Winona State.
Chesley also finished 2nd on the vault and 6th in the floor exercise.
Maddie Vanderpool, Kyla Dickson, Kerrie Legault, and Lily Millington also earned All-America accolades for various events.
UW-L head coach Kasey Crawford was also honored, winning the NCGA Coach of the Year Award.