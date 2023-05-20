UW-L heads to Regional finals with 10-5 win over Bethel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse baseball continues to roll in the postseason after winning their second Regional game Saturday against Bethel 10-5.
The Eagles wasted zero time making a statement. With two on in the 1st, Anthony Vivian blasted a three-run homer to the opposite field before the first out of the game. UW-L was considered the road team in the contest at Copeland Park.
Jack Olver followed that up in the 2nd with an RBI single that brought home Jack Moran.
Tyler Schmitt led the way on the mound going 4.2 with no earned runs and three strikeouts.
The Eagles will play Sunday at 11 a.m. against Saturday's winner of Bethel and Buena Vista with a second game shortly after if necessary. UW-L only needs to win one game while their opponent would have to win twice to advance to Super Regionals.