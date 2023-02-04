UW-L Hoops: Eagles try to secure first home win since December 3

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - With only 4 games left in the season, the Eagles are still in the hunt for the WIAC title. They will first need to end a 5-game home losing streak dating back over 2 months.
UW-L can barely miss in the first half, shooting over 70% from the field on their way to a 48-21 halftime lead. The Pointers would outscore the home squad by 3 in the second half, but the deficit was far too much.
The Eagles secure the 81-58 win and stay in the Conference title hunt.
Freshman JJ Paider led the Eagles with 14 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field. He spoke about the team's offensive output after the game: "The way our offense is, anybody can be the leading scorer any given night, so it just happened to be me tonight. It's just our offense and how well we play together."
The Eagles will return to Mitchell Hall Wednesday, February 8 to host UW-Stout, currently the last ranked team in the WIAC.