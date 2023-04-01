UW-L Lacrosse looks to build off record performance

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Friday afternoon was one for the record books, as the team tied the single game record for goals with 25 and Megan Feeney set a new record with 8 in the contest. They hope to carry that momentum into a 6th straight win as they welcome Carthage College.
The lead went back and forth in this one, although a goal with only 3 seconds on the clock would give the Eagles a 6-4 lead at halftime.
Carthage would bounce back and outscore UW-L 7-5 in the second half to send this one to overtime for only the second time in program history.
Ava Schlitz buries her 6th goal of the contest in the extra time and the Eagles win their 6th straight, 12-11 the Final.
Eagle goals: Schiltz (6), Schwartz (2), Steigauf (2), Maloney, and Pelletier.