 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
zones.

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UW-L Lacrosse looks to build off record performance

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-L Lacrosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Friday afternoon was one for the record books, as the team tied the single game record for goals with 25 and Megan Feeney set a new record with 8 in the contest. They hope to carry that momentum into a 6th straight win as they welcome Carthage College.

The lead went back and forth in this one, although a goal with only 3 seconds on the clock would give the Eagles a 6-4 lead at halftime.

Carthage would bounce back and outscore UW-L 7-5 in the second half to send this one to overtime for only the second time in program history.

Ava Schlitz buries her 6th goal of the contest in the extra time and the Eagles win their 6th straight, 12-11 the Final.

Eagle goals: Schiltz (6), Schwartz (2), Steigauf (2), Maloney, and Pelletier.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you