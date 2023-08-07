UW-L Media Day: Football coaches & players excited to be back for 2023

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following a 9-2 season and a playoff berth, UW-La Crosse football is back in town for training camp.
Their first practice is Wednesday. Head Coach Matt Janus and a handful of players spoke with reporters Monday as part of UW-L Media Day.
The offseason was very eventful for the Eagles. The team went to Italy for a trip that was equal parts business and vacation.
Now that the group is back together, Janus was as excited as anyone now that football activities are about to resume.
"It's like, finally," Janus said. "As a coach, finally. Let's go. You get those extended Italy practices. By the end of that, those guys kind of needed a break. Then you get in July and you're kind of waiting around. You're sitting, you're waiting and now it's getting real. Our returners are getting equipment today. You see guys start to filter back more and more as we've gotten closer. It's time to get this thing rolling here."
The team announced their five captains over the summer.
Among them is defensive lineman Jack Kelly. He finished last season with eight sacks in the final three games.
Kelly is confident he will pick up where he left off after focusing exclusively on football over the summer.
"For me, it's been my first real offseason," Kelly said. "I used to play baseball here as well. This year I didn't and I was able to actually lift with the team and run. Do all those things. For me, I really just focus on putting on weight, but maintaining speed. Quickness. Just working on all the fundamentals, really."
Kelly added the best offense they will face this year is UW-Oshkosh. The Eagles allowed a season-high amount of points to the Titans last year in the 38-35 win. UW-L allowed 18 points per game on average in 2022.
Also leading the defense is linebacker Ryan Daines. The Westby graduate is excited to call the plays for that side of the ball this year.
"Really looking forward to it," Daines said. "I think we have a really good core defense back. A lot of new guys that are going to be out there making a ton of plays. I can't wait to see them. Really as a defense as a whole, I think we put in a lot of work this offseason. I'm excited to see kind of how it pays off on Saturdays."
A major headline for the club will be the health of quarterback Keyser Helterbrand. The senior had his season cut short due to a knee injury last year.
Right tackle Mike Bertoia says he's ready to be No. 2's bodyguard once again.
"That's always our goal," Bertoia said. "To protect the quarterback as well as possible. But with Keyser, I take a special kind of protection towards him. That's my good friend. I think we're really motivated to keep him clean this year."
Helterbrand says that he's glad to be out there once practice picks up.
"This offseason's been definitely a grind," Helterbrand said. "But it feels great. I got cleared by my PT, so I'm ready to roll. We'll see how it is when I hit the field. As of right now, I'm ready to roll. It's been a tough mental and physical grind, but it means the world to me that I got cleared in time to be ready for week one of camp."
Left tackle Noah Coleman is ready to suit up later this week and run some much needed drills.
"Physicality is probably the second biggest thing, I think, besides working on technique and understanding how we want to move," Coleman said. "Bringing that physicality and getting used to those live reps is probably one of the biggest parts of practice that kind of gets us prepared for Saturdays. Get ready to go out and play some smashmouth football."
UW-L will open their season on the road at Dakota State on August 31. The Eagles beat them 42-7 at Roger Harring Stadium in 2022.