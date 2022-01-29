 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-L men's basketball gets the win over Bethel University

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-L men's basketball gets the win over Bethel University

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Bethel University Royals travelled across the border to play with the goal of returning with a win over the UW-La Crosse Eagles.  They did not achieve that goal.

The Eagles came out on a hot start and kept the high intensity going. UW-L outscored Bethel by 30 points going into half time.  In the second half, however, they seemed to slow down a little bit.  There weren't as many steals and less hustle plays were won by the Eagles. They also only outscored Bethel by 5 in the second half.  Regardless it was still enough to get the victory.

Henry Noone (UW-L): 20 points, 1 steal

Jaren Tschetter (Bethel): 9 points, 2 steals, 4 rebounds

Final Score: 95-60 

Tags

Recommended for you