UW-L men's basketball gets the win over Bethel University

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Bethel University Royals travelled across the border to play with the goal of returning with a win over the UW-La Crosse Eagles. They did not achieve that goal.
The Eagles came out on a hot start and kept the high intensity going. UW-L outscored Bethel by 30 points going into half time. In the second half, however, they seemed to slow down a little bit. There weren't as many steals and less hustle plays were won by the Eagles. They also only outscored Bethel by 5 in the second half. Regardless it was still enough to get the victory.
Henry Noone (UW-L): 20 points, 1 steal
Jaren Tschetter (Bethel): 9 points, 2 steals, 4 rebounds
Final Score: 95-60