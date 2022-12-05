UW-L men's basketball ranked #4 in the country in latest poll

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- An 8-0 start to the season is bringing some national attention to the UW-L men's basketball team. The Eagles soared to the #4 overall ranking in the latest poll by d3hoops.com.
It's no secret why UW-L has been so successful- the Eagles are scoring points in bunches. Two of their star players, Ethan Anderson and Austin Westra, have both reached the 20-point mark on three separate occasions already.
While the Eagles admit the lofty ranking is nice, they aren't satisfied atop their perch.
"That's not the end goal. The end goal is to win a conference championship in the regular season, tournament championship, and then make it to the NCAA tournament and make a run," said Anderson. "That's in the back of our mind- we're going to take it one step at a time, one game at a time, one practice at a time, and keep getting better."
"We're a team that certainly can score it, and now, how good can we be defensively? That's the question that we have," said head coach Kent Dernbach. "For the previous five years, we've been one of the best defensive teams in the country. That's not us right now, but we're also scoring at a higher rate. So, can we get our defense to match our offense? If we can get there, the sky really is the limit."