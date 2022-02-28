UW-L men's basketball team qualifies for NCAA D3 tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The season will continue for the UW-L men's basketball team. They've earned an at-large berth into the 64-team Division Three National Tournament.
The Eagles are one of three teams from the WIAC to qualify for the tournament, along with UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh.
Fifth-year head coach, Kent Dernbach, thinks competing in a strong conference has prepared his squad for this moment.
"If you can compete in our league, you know you can compete at a national level. Now that doesn't mean that we're just going to go out and play well in the first round," Dernbach said. "This is the third time our program has made an NCAA tournament. We are still looking for our program's first win in an NCAA tournament. We need to use that experience we gained this year and last year as we go out and play a really hungry Heidelburg team."
Players feel they're ready for a deep postseason run.
"I think this year, we rallied off 8 in a row, 9 in a row once, and I think 7 or 8 in a row another time. So I think we've proven it can be done," said senior guard Sean Suchomel.
UW-L's matchup with Heidelburg is set for Friday, March 4th. Tip-off is 4:15.