UW-L names football captains for 2023

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over the course of June, the UW-La Crosse football team revealed their five captains for the upcoming 2023 season.

The group consists entirely of seniors, three on offense and two on defense:

  • Quarterback Keyser Helterbrand
  • Left Tackle Noah Coleman
  • Right Tackle Mike Bertoia
  • Linebacker Ryan Daines
  • Defensive End Jack Kelly

The team's starter under center feels grateful to be given the title by the coaching staff.

“It’s a great honor," Helterbrand said. "It’s what you dream of as a football player. To have your coaches and teammates respect you enough to have you lead them. I feel like I’ll handle the role really well. I feel like I communicate with all of the players very well and to the coaches. I think it’s going to be a great fall and I can’t wait to lead this team.”

All five starting offensive lineman earned All-Conference honors in 2022. Two of them were named captains for 2023 and have a lot to live up to in their new roles.

“I would say that the captains serve as a middleman for what the coaches want out of the team," Bertoia said. "I’ve seen in years past the captains have really been the thing that dictates the success of the team. I understand that for us, if we want to succeed with the goals that we’ve set forth, that we really have to do everything possible to be great captains.”

Having to juggle class and football as well as their new leadership roles isn't too much of a concern for some members of the group.

“Luckily, I’m in my fifth year," Coleman said. "Have a pretty light load. Only six credits. It’ll be pretty interesting getting into film and stuff, it’s been something that I’ve learned to manage over the past four years. It shouldn’t be much of an issue, but it’ll definitely still be an adjustment.”

Daines, a 2019 Westby graduate, is proud to be playing so close to home to lead the program he cheered for when he was younger.

“It’s an awesome experience," Daines said. "Growing up, we always came out to some football games. Going to UW-L. When it came time to make my decision, I knew UW-L was where I wanted to be just because I love the area. Being a team captain now for the team is just a huge honor and something that was kind of a crazy dream that came to reality.”

Kelly had 10.5 sacks last season, including eight in the final three games.

As for why they were selected as captains, Head Coach Matt Janus said the following:

"These five men were chosen for two reason. The first being is that they can move the needle and get this program to where we want to go. I don't believe in lead by example, I want people that will be movers and shakers to lead our program. Men that have the unique ability to gather people, to get others pulling in the same direction.
 
Secondly, they were chosen because ultimately leaders make plays. Leaders are someone you can turn to when a big block needs to happen, a big sack, a big pass. These men have played in a lot of games for us, and they have proven to do just that."

The team's season begins August 31 at Dakota State.

