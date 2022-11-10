UW-L prepares for another high-stakes showdown this Saturday

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Nobody's exactly sure what the post-season implications are when UW-La Crosse hosts UW-Platteville.
Let's just say there's a lot riding on Saturday's game.
An Eagles win and they're pretty much in the playoffs.
But a loss?
That's where it gets dicey.
Platteville also has a slim chance to make the playoffs with a win, which might kick UW-L out of an at-large berth.
The Pioneers already beat UW-Whitewater this season, so UW-L knows they need to be at their best.
"It's huge. Obviously, we know what's at stake with this game. Playoffs are on the line and possibly some home games Coach Janus has talked a lot about. We're really excited and ready to play," said defensive end Jack Kelly.
"What more could you ask for than to play in a massive game that has this type of ramifications over the last week of the regular season. So they know about that. Liek what I try to tell them, why should there be any pressure? There shouldn't be. This is where they wanted to be. This is what they wanted and now just go and be you," said head coach Matt Janus.
The Eagles beat Platteville by just one point last year.
Kickoff Saturday at Harring Stadium set for 1 PM.