UW-L re-setting the standard

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse will make their 46th playoff appearance on Saturday when they play at Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Championships.
The Eagles are in the playoffs for the second straight season after ending a 15-year drought last year.
That hasn't happened since they made it three years in a row from 2002 to 2004.
But the standard for the program has been re-set.
"The standard in this program is to be in the postseason. We've always talked about our vision being 34 and 4. 34th conference title and persuing our 4th national title. We were obviously able to get 34 and now it's about the journey to number 4 here," said head coach Matt Janus.
"The coolest thing for me is seeing guys like Coach (Mike) Anderson and Coach Frank (Tierney) and Coach (Andrew) McGlenn be able to see this place resurge from what it was like 15 years ago when we were very good. So that's the coolest part to me and then just it's a special group of guys we got to go make a run at this thing. Everyone that plays in the playoffs wants to play for a championship so to have the opportunity as a senior especially is awesome," said quarterback Cade Garcia.
7th-ranked UW-L and 12th-ranked Wartburg kick off at noon on Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.