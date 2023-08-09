UW-L ready to make playoffs a regular thing again

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) 35 and 4.
That's the mantra the Eagles are carrying into the 2023 season.
They will be chasing their 35th WIAC title and going for their fourth national championship.
The first steps towards those goals taken Wednesday.
UW-La Crosse holding their first practice of training camp.
They shared the conference title last season but their early exit in the playoffs did not sit well with them.
Even though the Eagles are turning the page to a new season, there's a little bit of a hangover serving as motivation.
"We view that as such as a springboard into this year of things we need to improve. Changing some of the ways we practice and finish because we felt like we left some stuff out there. So, this spring we completely flipped the switch as a team as far as the way we practiced, the way we finished as ball carriers. The way we finish on the defensive side of the ball. A lot of it derives from taking the lessons from that game," said head coach Matt Janus.
"Anything short of a conference championship and multiple playoff wins would be disappointing to us. So, we expect big things this year," said quarterback Keyser Helterbrand.
The Eagles open the season on Thursday, August 31 at Dakota State.