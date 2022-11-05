 Skip to main content
UW-L slows down UW-River Falls with 24-17 win

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Keyser Helterbrand passed for one touchdown, Cade Garcia ran for another, and Cade Osborn had two key interceptions, as the Eagles downed the Falcons 24-17 on Saturday afternoon. 

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but on the Falcons first drive of the 3rd quarter, a bad snap led to a special teams score for UW-L, and the Eagles never looked back. 

With the win, UW-L improves to 8-1 on the year. They close out the regular season on November 12th against UW-Platteville at Harring Stadium. 

