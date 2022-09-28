UW-L Soccer: Eagles welcome unbeaten Wartburg on Wednesday night

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The 18th-ranked Eagles (7-1-0) put their unbeaten home record on the line as they host 7th-ranked Wartburg College (9-0-0).
The defense was on display in the first half, as the two teams kept each other out of their nets for the first 45 minutes. It was a scoreless tie at halftime.
The Eagles finally break the tie in the 53rd minute. Ainsley Allan would take the pass from Ellie Arndt and bury it in the back of the net. Eagles lead it, 1-0.
But that lead wouldn't last long. The Knights' Lauren Kirkle heads the corner kick into the back of the net to even the score up at 1-1.
That would be it for the offense. Both teams pick up their first tie of the season, 1-1 the final.
The Eagles return to action Saturday, October 1, when they open WIAC play hosting UW-Stevens Point.