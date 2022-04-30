UW-L Soccer Girls' High School Invitational: Central v. Altoona

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The final game of the Invitational featured the red-hot Riverhawks squaring off with the team from Altoona & Fall Creek.
The Riverhawks hope to continue their winning ways, coming off a shutout in Friday afternoon's game and entering the contest with an 8-0-1 record. The team has only allowed 2 goals in their 9 games so far this season. Their opponent is still looking to notch their first win.
Central took over this game early, building a 4-0 lead in the first half. Junior Ellie Kirchner nets a 5th goal for the Riverhawks in the second half.
Central advances to 9-0-1 with the 5-0 victory.
Riverhawks next game: 5/3 vs. Logan 7:00pm